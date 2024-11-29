Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Lamine Yamal Ready To Return For FC Barcelona After Ankle Injury

Lamine Yamal is ready to return for Barcelona after recovering from an injury to his right ankle , coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal controls a ball prior to a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, Spain | Image: AP Photo

Lamine Yamal is ready to return for Barcelona after recovering from an injury to his right ankle , coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Flick said that his young star will play when Barcelona hosts Las Palmas on Saturday, either as a starter or a substitute.

“He’s back and he is ready to play,” Flick said. “We have not decided yet if he will start. We will see. But I think he can and he will play.”

Yamal picked up his injury in a 5-2 win at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League three weeks ago. The 17-year-old forward missed three games for Barcelona and two Nations League games for Spain while recovering.

Barcelona struggled without Yamal. It lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad and drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league before beating Brest 3-0 in the Champions League.

Yamal, who helped Spain win the 2024 European Championship, leads the Spanish league with seven assists for Barcelona. He has also scored five times in the domestic competition.

The Catalan club leads La Liga. Real Madrid is four points behind but has an extra game to play.

Updated 20:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.