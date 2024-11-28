Liverpool Overwhelm Defending Champion Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield; Kylian Mbappe Struggles Persist

In a dominant display, Liverpool won 2-0 against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League game at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister finished a nice one-two with Conor Bradley and opened the 52nd-minute score. From the penalty mark, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe had an opportunity to level but was sent away by custodian Caoimhin Kelleher's outstanding save when the French star failed to convert the penalty. Maintaining their flawless group stage record with five victories from five games, Liverpool clinched when Cody Gakpo headed in from a corner in the 76th minute.

Liverpool shines in Champions League, dumping Real Madrid down the table

Liverpool is 100% on top of the Champions League after dumping title holder Real Madrid into an almost unbelievable 24th place in the 36-team standings on Wednesday.

No one felt the embarrassment of Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Anfield more than Kylian Mbappé, the superstar added in the offseason by the storied club that also was European champion against Liverpool in the finals of 2022 and 2018.

Mbappé had a penalty saved in the second half and was earlier dumped on his behind by Conor Bradley’s superb tackle in an instant viral moment.

Only Liverpool has started the new Champions League format with five wins and first-year coach Arne Slot’s team is two points clear of Inter Milan. Barcelona is third, trailing Liverpool by three points.

Madrid is, remarkably, with three rounds left just one place above being eliminated. The top eight teams at the end of January go direct to the round of 16 in March, and teams placed from ninth to 24th enter a round of two-leg playoffs in February.

“(This) doesn’t change much, because even with a win it was going to be tough to secure a top-eight finish,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. ”It was a fair result.”

Liverpool’s stand-in right back Bradley was a standout Wednesday, denying Mbappé at high speed in a signature defensive play in the 32nd.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland defender, deputizing for fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold, joined the attack in the 52nd to play a key pass returning the ball to Alexis Mac Allister who scored the opening goal.

After Mbappé’s penalty was pushed away by goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher in the 61st, Liverpool star Mo Salah missed with his spot-kick in the 70th, before substitute Cody Gakpo sealed the win with a header in the 77th.

Madrid now has lost three of five games after defeats at Lille and at home to AC Milan. The record 15-time European champion has another tough trip next, at fifth-place Atalanta on Dec. 10. On the same date, Liverpool is at 30th-place Girona and looks to be cruising into the round of 16.

“You know how special it is to play against a team that has won the Champions League so many times,” Liverpool coach Slot said of Madrid. “They were a pain for Liverpool for many years too.”