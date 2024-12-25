Search icon
Published 19:51 IST, December 25th 2024

Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah On Cusp Of Joining Elite Premier League Company, Chases Historic Feat

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the cusp of joining an elite Premier League company as he chases after a massive record.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Mohamed Salah | Image: AP

Liverpool are having one of their best runs ever in the Premier League as they currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been in prolific form as he currently sits at the top of the goal scorers list in the English Premier League. Liverpool currently hold a four point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and as they get ready to host Leicester City on Boxing Day, they will be looking to pull away even further in the league standings. 

Salah On The Cusp Of Massive Premier League Record

As Liverpool get ready to play Leicester City on Boxing Day, Mohamed Salah is on the cusp of getting a massive Premier League record to his name which he will more than likely achieve considering his current form. If Mohamed Salah manages to score against Leicester, his total goals tally in the Premier League at home will go up to 100 putting him in an elite category of Premier League footballers. 

Read More: WATCH | Meet With Santa! How CR7, Family Celebrated Christmas Day

Mohamed Salah currently sits as the highest goal scorer in the Premier League so far this season. He has got 15 goals to his name and is two ahead of Man City striker Erling Haaland. 

Salah Close To Joining Elite Premier League Company

Mohamed Salah when he reaches the 100 goal mark at home will join an elite group of Premier League players. Only seven other players in the history of the Premier League have managed to achieve a 100 goals at home.  

Read More: Manager Mikel Arteta Gaves Grave Insight Into Saka's Hamstring Injury

Salah will also become the second Liverpool player to achieve this feat following in the footsteps of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. He will join the likes of Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole. 

Updated 19:51 IST, December 25th 2024

