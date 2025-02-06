Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India UK And US?

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semifinal at the Anfield. The winner will meet Newcastle United in the final, who earlier defeated Arsenal 2-0 to secure a place in the summit clash.

Tottenham are carrying a slender edge, having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a Lucas Bergvall goal. But given Liverpool's brilliant form throughout the season, Mohamed Salah's team do have the arsenal to inflict damage on the North Londoners. Both teams are coming into the match with convincing wins, and tempers will surely be flared on the Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Semifinal Live Streaming

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Carabao Cup take place?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on Friday, 7th February 2025 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Carabao Cup take place?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at the Anfield, Liverpool.

How to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup match.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup match on the FanCode app and website. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup live streaming in the UK?

The Carabao Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be available on ITV 1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. The match will start at 8 PM BST.