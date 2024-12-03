Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:12 IST, December 3rd 2024

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch The La Liga Match In India, UK, US & AUS?

Here is all the information you require regarding Tuesday's La Liga 2024–25 match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match | Image: AP

FC Barcelona is all set to feature in La Liga as they are coming off to a shocking defeat at the hands of Las Palmas while at home. Barca will now head out for an away fixture against Mallorca. The Hansi Flick-managed side haven't had a win in the past three top flight competitions, and the win against Mallorca could help them gain the momentum. On the other hand, the hosts will aim to keep Barca down. Ahead of the match, take a look at all the live streaming and telecast details you need to know. 

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: Know All Details For La Liga Fixture 

Where Will The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga Match Be Played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Spain.

When Will The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga Match Be Played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played on Tuesday, 03rd December at 11:30PM IST.  

How To Watch The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How To Watch The Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In India?

Fans can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website.

How To Watch The Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In USA?

Fans can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How To Watch The Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How To Watch The Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga live streaming on BeIn Sports.

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona: Predicted Line-ups

Mallorca: Greif (GK), Morey, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Morlanes, Costa, Navarro, Rodriguez, Darder, Larin

FC Barcelona: Pena (GK), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin, de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lopez, Yamal, Lewandowski

Updated 23:12 IST, December 3rd 2024

