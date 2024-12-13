Man United Coach Amorim Calls Hojlund-Diallo Debate a 'Positive Development'

Manchester United defeated Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 at Doosan Arena in a crucial Europa League match. Matěj Vydra scored in the 48th minute to give the hosts an early lead in the second half. Rasmus Højlund levelled the scoring for United in the 62nd minute and sealed the victory with a stunning finish in the 88th. United dominated possession and shots, but Plzeň's resilient performance kept the match tight until the end.

Man United coach Amorim says argument between Hojlund and Diallo a ‘very good sign’

Manchester United teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo exchanged words after the final whistle of a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

And manager Ruben Amorin has no problem with it.

“For me, it’s a very, very good sign,” Amorin said after his team beat Viktoria Plzen to stay unbeaten in the Europa League.

Hojlund scored two goals and hoped for a centering pass from Diallo to go for a hat trick in the final minutes. The Denmark striker didn’t get the pass, though.

Viktoria had been pushing forward looking for an equalizer, which created space for United counters.

On another break shortly afterward, Hojlund opted to keep the ball. The pair then had a heated post-game exchange.

“We need to feel something,” Amorin said. “If we need to fight each other, it’s like a family. When you don’t care, you don’t do nothing. When you care — you fight with your brother, with your mother, your father.”

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice after coming off the bench and Manchester United rallied to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Denmark striker netted in the 88th minute after collecting Bruno Fernandes’ pass off a free kick to seal the victory and put United into the top eight of the standings.

Hojlund replaced Marcus Rashford in the 56th and scored an equalizer six minutes later after Amad Diallo’s shot was deflected by goalkeeper Martin Jedlička into his path for an easy finish.

The 21-year-old Hojlund also scored twice in the previous round, when United beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2, and has five goals in his six appearances in the second-tier competition.

“It feels good to have scored two goals but I am more happy with the win,” Hojlund said. “My instructions? Go out there and score two goals! Just to use my qualities, run the channels and be assertive in front of goal.”

United had come off two straight losses in the English Premier League, 2-0 away to Arsenal, and 3-2 at Old Trafford to Nottingham Forest that left the club 13th and eight points adrift of the top four as progress looked slow under new coach Ruben Amorim.