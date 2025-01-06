Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:15 IST, January 6th 2025

Manchester City FC Loans Burkina Faso Defender Issa Kaboré To Werder Bremen

Manchester City FC loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen on Monday, sending the Burkina Faso defender out to his sixth different club while still yet to play a game for the English champion.

Peter Olayinka tries to stop Issa Kabore during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and SL Benfica, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade | Image: AP Photo

Manchester City loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen on Monday, sending the Burkina Faso defender out to his sixth different club while still yet to play a game for the English champion.

Man City said Kaboré’s move to join the German club for the rest of the season is subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season at Benfica and played in seven games, including two in the Champions League.

Werder is in seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind the fourth-place spot that guarantees qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Since joining Man City in July 2020, Kaboré has yet to appear for the club though he was an unused substitute in two games at the start of this season.

Kaboré played five times this season for Burkina Faso and helped the team become the first to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament starts in December hosted by Morocco.

Updated 22:15 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

Justin Trudeau Resigns as Canada PM, Liberal Party Leader
World News
'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Pawar Tells Public
India News
Khawaja Speaks Out On The Struggles Of Facing Jasprit Bumrah During BGT
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Shatters 8-Year-Old Record Of Baahubali 2, Eyes Dangal Next
Entertainment News
Human Metapneumovirus: Why Is Winter Season A Hotbed For HMPV Cases?
Health News
January 2020 And January 2025: HMPV Likened To Covid19
Health News
Delhi's Poster War: Citizens Appeal To Keep Criminals Out Of Politics
India News
Why Are Netizens Demanding To Boycott K-Drama When The Phone Rings?
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun Issued Fresh Notice In Stampede Case, Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
HMPV Not New, Government Assures After 6 Cases Reported in India
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: