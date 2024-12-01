Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Premier League LIVE In IND, US, UK and AUS

Two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League will be facing off against each other as Man City will be travelling to Liverpool to take them on. Man City have been struggling in recent weeks and have lost three straight games which has led to City dropping from first in the table to fourth. As for Liverpool they are in spectacular form and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Where will Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

When will Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, 1st December at 9:30PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be available on Star Sports.

How to watch live streaming Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Liverpool live on SkySports and SkyGo app.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?