'Your Life Can Change': Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Praises Zirkzee And Bayindir Post Win Against Arsenal

Manchester United defeated Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup after a hard fought win. Manchester United and Arsenal both scored one goal each and played out the regular playing time. Following this the two teams headed to a penalty shoot out where Manchester United and Ruben Amorim got the better of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Two weeks ago, Joshua Zirkzee was substituted in the 33rd minute of a Premier League match and jeered by some Manchester United fans.

A few days earlier, Altay Bayindir suffered the ignominy of conceding a goal from a corner in a painful loss for United in the English League Cup.

A new year has brought some kinder fortune for two of the club’s understated backups.

Zirkzee converted the clinching penalty as United beat Arsenal 5-3 in a shootout in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

United also had Bayindir to thank, with the Turkish goalkeeper saving a penalty from Martin Odegaard in normal time as the game went to extra time at 1-1 and then denying Kai Havertz in the shootout.

“Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments, and sometimes in one week your life can change,” United manager Ruben Amorim said.

Zirkzee came on as an 81st-minute substitute and played his role in a backs-to-the-wall effort by United at Emirates Stadium after Diogo Dalot was sent off in the 61st for collecting two yellow cards.

“Joshua a few weeks ago had a small problem with our fans and today he goes on the pitch, you feel the support from our fans and he has the last penalty,” Amorim said.

“Life is like that and you have to continue humble, to work every day, and your time will come. It’s important not just for them but for their teammates.”

Bayindir’s mistake in the League Cup came against Tottenham and Amorim said “everyone was pointing the finger at Altay and I understand that.”

“Today he was our hero,” Amorim said.

The 26-year-old Bayindir, who is the backup to first-choice Andre Onana, said he was being patient in waiting for his chance to play for United.

“If you are not playing, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “You have to be ready every minute, every second. If you are a Man United player, you have to be ready always.”