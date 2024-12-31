'It Was Hard To Come Back': Manchester United Lose 2-0 To Newcastle In Another Dysmal Premier League Performance

Things went from bad to worse for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United as the team went down 2-0 in their Premier League match against Newcastle United. Manchester United stayed down in fourteenth place in the Premier League whereas Newcastle United went to fifth place in the league standings. Ruben Amorim is having a difficult time to turn things around at Manchester United as they still seem to be in poor form.

Manchester United Lose 2-0 To Newcastle United

Alexander Isak scored for the sixth straight Premier League game as Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Monday to condemn Ruben Amorim’s side to its worst home run in the top tier since the 1970s.

Relegation-threatened Ipswich beat Chelsea 2-0 to win at home for the first time this season, and Aston Villa and Brighton drew 2-2.

Newcastle’s commanding display marked the first time since February 1979 that Man United has lost three home league games in a row. It was also the first time since 1962 that United has lost five league matches in the same calendar month.

Isak started the misery for home fans with his eighth goal in six matches. The Sweden striker put Newcastle ahead with a header after four minutes and Joelinton doubled its lead 15 minutes later when he rose above Lisandro Martinez to head in a second.

Isak had another effort disallowed after half an hour and Sandro Tonali hit the woodwork seconds later as Newcastle threatened to run riot.

Ruben Amorim Opens Up After Newcastle Loss

Amorim withdrew Joshua Zirkzee for Kobbie Mainoo before halftime but United looked toothless — and clueless — in what was a dismal display.

“We suffered a goal and then it was hard to come back,” Amorim said. “They were the better team, plain and simple.”

The defeat was the fifth in eight league games since Amorim joined from Sporting Lisbon in November and left United in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle is fifth and starting to entertain the possibility of a top-four finish.

“There is still a long way to go but the team is improving,” Joelinton said. “Time will tell how good we are but we are enjoying football right now. We have to be humble and keep our feet on the ground.”