Manchester United Midfielder Mason Mount Out For 'Several Weeks' Because Of Latest Injury

Mason Mount faces “several weeks” out of action because of a latest injury , Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said.

The midfielder was substituted after 14 minutes of the 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday due to a muscle problem and was consoled by teammates as he left the field.

It was the latest setback in an injury-disrupted time for Mount since he joined United from Chelsea last year. He has made just eight Premier League starts since the beginning of last season.

Amorim did not give a definitive timeline for Mount's recovery, saying only that he would be out for “several weeks."

“I don’t know the exact date but he is going to be out for a long time. In that sense, it is part of football and we continue," he said. “What I can do is to help ‘Mase,’ to teach him how to play our game when he is recovering.

“With Mason Mount, we are going to help him. It is really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard.”