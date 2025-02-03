Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 23:27 IST, February 3rd 2025

Manuel Neuer Becomes Bayern Munich's Deadline-day Signing With A 1-Year Contract Extension

After accepting a one-year contract extension that was announced on the day of the new signing deadline, Manuel Neuer will celebrate his 15th year at Bayern next year. At the end of this season, the 38-year-old goalie's contract was supposed to expire.

Manuel Neuer stretches himself during warm up before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena in Munich | Image: AP Photo

While the rest of European soccer has their eyes on new players, Bayern Munich re-signed a very familiar face.

Manuel Neuer is set to mark 15 years at Bayern next year after agreeing to a one-year contract extension that was announced on the deadline day for new signings. The 38-year-old goalkeeper’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season.

“I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club,” he said in a statement, accompanied by a photo of Neuer amid more than 20 goalkeeper kits from his time at Bayern. "We’ve still got many goals to achieve together.”

Neuer has been with Bayern since arriving from Schalke in 2011. He's won the Champions League twice and the German league 11 times, but his age has sometimes brought extra scrutiny of any errors, such as his first career red card in December.

He's also outlasted some players once considered his successors at Bayern. Alexander Nübel was signed in 2020 but has spent most of his time since then on loan, first at Monaco and now at Stuttgart. Bayern brought in another goalkeeper considered an option for the future, Jonas Urbig, from second-tier Cologne last week.

“Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation and a Bayern icon," Bayern's board member for sport Max Eberl said Monday.

"When you talk about goalkeeping in our time, you talk about Manuel Neuer — and that’s around the world. He’s an absolute role model, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted that this unique and successful relationship will continue.”

Updated 23:27 IST, February 3rd 2025

