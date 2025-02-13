Mike Maignan Costs AC Milan Dearly, Massive Mistake Leads To Milan Losing 1-0 To Feyenoord

AC Milan succumbed to a 1-0 defeat which was shocking to many as they lost to Feyenoord. AC Milan and Feyenoord were playing the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff match. AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a massive mistake which led to Feyenoord capitalizing on the opportunity and taking the win. As the two teams prepare for the second leg of their Champions League playoff match, Feyenoord enter into the second leg with a 1-0 lead. The second leg will be taking place in the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Maignan Mistake Leads To AC Milan Loss

AC Milan will be hoping to turn the tide around so that they can qualify for the round of 16.

A rare howler from standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord a quick lead against AC Milan in their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

It proved the only goal in a 1-0 defeat.

With heavy rain falling in the port city of Rotterdam, the France No. 1 was beaten in the third minute by Brazilian forward Igor Paixão’s shot from the left side of the penalty area.

Maignan Misjudged Shot That Led To Feyenoord Goal

The greasy surface may have played a factor but the experienced Maignan seemed to misjudge the angled shot, which bounced up off his hands and flew in at the near post.

It was even more surprising given Maignan’s ability.

He was voted the best goalkeeper in the Italian league when Milan won the Serie A title in 2022.

He was also the French league’s best goalie in 2019 with Lille, where he made a name for himself as a brilliant shot-stopper with great composure.

But his mistake gave Pascal Bosschaart the ideal start as interim Feyenoord coach. He took charge just two days before the game after the club sacked Brian Priske.