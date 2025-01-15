Search icon
Published 19:24 IST, January 15th 2025

Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chennaiyin FC | Image: ISL

Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC and will be facing off in their ISL match tonight. Both teams are currently in the bottom end of the table as Mohammedan SC are in 12th place and Chennaiyin FC are in 10th. Mohammedan SC are coming off a win in their last match and would be looking to continue on their winning trend as they take on Chennaiyin FC. 

Where will Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

When will Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Wednesday, January 15th at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India. 

How to watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

Updated 19:24 IST, January 15th 2025

