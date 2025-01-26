Mohun Bagan Super Giants Eye Another Home Win; Bengaluru FC Seek Revival

Reigning Shield champions Mohun Bagan Super will look to extend their remarkable home form when they take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

The Mariners currently lead the ISL table with 37 points from 17 matches, boasting an impressive record of 11 wins and four draws.

They have been in scintillating form, winning each of their last seven home games and remaining unbeaten in their previous five fixtures with three wins and two draws.

In contrast, Bengaluru FC are experiencing a rough patch, winless in their last four outings (draw-1, loss-3).

Sitting third in the table with 28 points from 17 games, the Blues will be desperate to break their poor run and narrow the nine-point deficit to Mohun Bagan.

If they manage to do so the Sunil Chhetri side will complete a historic league double over the Mariners after its commanding 3-0 win earlier this season.

Mohun Bagan have scored in each of their last 16 home matches, underlining their attacking prowess.

Bengaluru FC have conceded in each of their last 12 matches, marking their longest streak without a clean sheet in ISL history.

Mohun Bagan have been a dominant attacking force, and Jamie Maclaren has been instrumental, scoring four match-winning goals and notching 12 key passes.

Bengaluru FC, however, fare well in the later stages of the game , having scored 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches -- the highest in the league.

Their attacking options, led by Ryan Williams, can pose significant problems if given space.

On track to retain the Shield, Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina said they are going to keep fighting.

"Winning the League Shield is never easy, and we still have some points of difference with the second team," he said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza does not want to take it easy and termed it a "a big match".

"There are good players on both sides. We hope to put on a great performance for the fans," the Blues gaffer said.

Mohun Bagan forward Manvir Singh will chase a personal milestone as he needs one more goal to become his club’s second-highest scorer in the league.

The Mariners midfield will be manned by Lalengmawia Ralte who has averaged 45 passes per game proving to be key figure in their dominance, while Subhasish Bose will be key at the back.