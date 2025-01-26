Naomi Girma is women's soccer's first million-dollar player after moving to Chelsea from San Diego

Women’s soccer has its first million-dollar player after United States defender Naomi Girma moved from San Diego Wave to Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea announced the signing of Girma without disclosing the fee but The Athletic and the BBC were among those reporting the English champions have spent 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on the transfer.

That surpasses the world-record fee of $788,000 that Bay FC paid to sign Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji from Madrid CFF last year.

The 24-year-old Girma was under contract with the Wave until 2026. She was drawing interest from French club Lyon and Arsenal, Chelsea’s rival in the Women’s Super League.

Girma was presented on the field in front of Chelsea’s fans ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the WSL.

“I’m so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn’t feel real,” Girma said.

“There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here — the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It’s a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that’s what I’m looking to do. It was an easy choice for me.”