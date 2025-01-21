Neymar Jr's Homecoming Loading? Reports Suggest His Heroic Return To Santos FC

Brazilian football sensation Neymar Jr is all set for an emotional return to his childhood club Santos FC on loan from Al-Hilal. Multiple reports have suggested that both the clubs are in talks and could come up with an initial loan deal. Santos FC have played a major role in shaping up Neymar's career before the attacker went to FC Barcelona in 2013. Neymar ended up scoring for 107 goals from 177 matches for Santos FC after he became a national sensation and caught the attention of the other big European football clubs.

Neymar Set For Homecoming

Neymar Jr's football career has been majorly hit by injuries. The latter began his stint with Saudi giants Al-Hilal and went to the club with a transfer from Paris Saint-Germaine. However, Neymar has had a pretty underwhelming stint with Al-Hilal after he signed a 90 million euro deal with the club. Neymar Jr has only played six games so far from Al-Hilal in which he has managed to score one goal and three assists. He couldn't take part in the major season as he sustained a major ACL injury. There were also speculations that Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire FC are also in talks with Al-Hilal to rope in the Brazilian legend. However, Santos FC have become the front runners to rope in Neymar on loan and script a reunion.

His contract with Al-Hilal is all set to expire this summer and if the deal of loan to Santos FC is executed, it can help him become a free agent. If Neymar's returns to Brazil, it will not just be a reunion but also an opportunity to shape up the upcoming prestigious talent. The club currently participates in Brazil's Brasileiro Serie B and if Neymar's arrival to the club really happens it will surely boost their attack and help them regain their global importance.

Neymar Look To Comeback After Injury Break

