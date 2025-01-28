Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:16 IST, January 28th 2025

Neymar Returns To Brazilian Club Santos After Termination Of Contract In Saudi Arabia

Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team. Santos club president Marcelo Teixeira announced it in his social media channels Tuesday.

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Peru at National stadium in Lima, Peru | Image: AP Photo

Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team, club president Marcelo Teixeira said in his social media channels Tuesday.

The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. He will return to the club after a frustrating spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

“It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts,” Teixeira said in his social media channels. “Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos’ stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms.”

Neymar spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil in October 2023.

Updated 23:16 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

CBFC Trims Kiss Scene In Shahid's Deva, Requests THESE Key Modifications
Entertainment News
Uniform Civil Code Will Strengthen Democracy: PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Sky Force Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Continues To Decline
Entertainment News
England Secure 26-Run Win Over India, Set Series At 2-1
SportFit
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice Steps Down Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025
SportFit
Podusthunna Poddumeeda X Coldplay: Demands Vijay Deverakonda, Know Why
Entertainment News
Kriti Sanon Joins Dhanush And Anand L Rai In Tere Ishq Mein, Teaser Out
Entertainment News
Night Before The Big Day: ISRO Set For Historic 100th Launch
India News
Zepto Becomes Completely Indian Parent's Entity Ahead of IPO
Republic Business
India vs England, 3rd T20I, Latest Updates: IND Eye Series Win In Rajkot
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: