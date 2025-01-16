Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:48 IST, January 16th 2025

Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague

Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague on Thursday to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League.The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros ($7.1 million).

Matěj Jurásek | Image: AP

Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague on Thursday to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros ($7.1 million).

Jurásek is considered a rising star of Czech soccer but has struggled to make Slavia's starting lineup. He had scored one goal this season in the domestic league and another in the Europa League.

 

Updated 23:48 IST, January 16th 2025

Recommended

Saif Stabbing Mystery: Actor Shifted To ICU, Kareena Requests Privacy
Entertainment News
Despite Attack On Saif, Emergency And Azaad Makers Host Screening
Entertainment News
Coldplay In India: Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson Arrive In Mumbai
Entertainment News
Mumbai Police Constitute 20 Teams To Nab Saif Ali Khan's Attacker
India News
BCCI Issues Mandatory And Strict Guidelines For Indian Players
SportFit
Maharashtra Cabinet Authorise CM To Recommend Name For SEC
India News
Conduct Municipal Polls Within 4 Months: Jharkhand HC Directs State Govt
India News
It's Confirmed: PeeCee Arrives In India To Shoot For Rajamouli's SSMB29
Entertainment News
Saif Needs Rest After 5-hour Surgery, Cops Have Formed 10 Teams
India News
PCB Cuts Down Digital and Mainstream Media Freedom, PAK Touches New Low
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: