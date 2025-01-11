Not The Start Graham Potter Wants To His Life At West Ham As Premier League Club Is Eliminated From FA Cup

Premier League club West Ham recently announced their new manager signing, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter to take over the reins and get the club out of it's current slump. The club is currently fourteenth in the English Premier League and could be involved in a relegation battle if things continue the way they are right now. West Ham's new manager Graham Potter did not get the start he wanted to his life at West Ham as he lost his first match as manager of West Ham against Aston Villa in their FA Cup match.

Aston Villa Come From Behind To Beat West Ham

The Graham Potter era at West Ham got off to a disappointing and controversial start when Aston Villa came from behind to beat Potter’s side 2-1 and knock it out of the FA Cup on Friday.

The third-round match will be remembered for a poor decision in the build up to Morgan Rogers’ winning goal.

Lucas Paquetá put the Hammers ahead after just nine minutes only for Amadou Onana to equalize for Villa with 19 minutes remaining.

But the referee gave the home team a 75th-minute corner after an Onana shot flew wide and it was from that decision that Rogers scored the winner. After the ball was cleared Ollie Watkins sent it back into the box for Rogers to fire home.

Video replay clearly showed Onana’s shot did not hit a West Ham player and should have been a goal kick.

A former Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea coach, Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui this week to return to management after almost two years out the game.

But after its bright start his team ceded too much possession and territory to Villa and it is the home side that goes into the fourth round seeking a first FA Cup win since 1957.