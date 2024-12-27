Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In IND, US, UK and AUS?

Odisha FC and Mohammedan SC will be facing off in their ISL match today as Odisha FC will be travelling to Kolkata to take on Mohammedan. Mohammedan are currently in the bottom of the ISL table and have only one win to their name. Odisha on the other hand with a win today have the opportunity to go third in the table.

Where will Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mohammedan SC will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

When will Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mohammedan SC will be played on Friday, December 27th at 7:30 PM IST.

How do I watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match in India?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will be live broadcasted in India on Sports 18.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL live streaming in India on Jio Cinema.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match live streaming in USA?

Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL live streaming in USA on OneFootball.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match on One Football.

How to watch Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match live streaming in Australia?