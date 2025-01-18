Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:35 IST, January 18th 2025

Ole Gunnar Solskjær appointed Besiktas coach in 1st role since being fired by Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was hired as Beşiktaş coach on Saturday in his first managerial position since being fired by Manchester United more than three years ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær | Image: AP

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was hired as Beşiktaş coach on Saturday in his first managerial position since being fired by Manchester United more than three years ago.

The Turkish club said Solskjær has been given an 18-month contract, taking the Norwegian through to the end of next season, with the option for a further year.

“We believe Ole Gunnar Solskjær will make significant contributions to our club, and we warmly welcome him to the Beşiktaş family, wishing him great success,” Beşiktaş said in a statement.

Beşiktaş, which was playing third-place Samsunspor later on Saturday, is sixth in the Turkish league standings and has been without a coach since Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst was fired in late November.

Solskjær hasn’t coached since 2021, when he was let go by United .

He won six Premier League titles in a glittering career as player for United, memorably scoring the dramatic late winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

The 51-year-old Solskjær also managed Cardiff briefly in 2014 and Norwegian club Molde on two occasions.

Updated 23:35 IST, January 18th 2025

Recommended

Emergency Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Shows Decent Growth
Entertainment News
Saif's Stabbing Case: Actor Recovers While Attacker Remains On The Run
Entertainment News
Notorious Serial Killer 'Butcher of Delhi' Arrested After 1 Year
India News
Shimla Municipal Corporation Driver Dies as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge
India News
Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Horror Case | LIVE
India News
India Emerging Major Pole Over The Global Economy: Singapore President
India News
Indian Men And Women's Teams Storm Into Kho Kho World Cup Finals
SportFit
Magnussen Puts F1 In Rearview Mirror For Good And Begins His 2nd Career
SportFit
Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police
India News
Aero India 2025: BBMP Imposes Ban on Meat Stalls, Non-Veg Eateries
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: