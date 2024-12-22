'I Cannot Overthink': Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form

Manchester City have been in the worst run of form in recent years. After winning the Premier League in dominant fashion for the past several years, Man City seem to have gone in a slumber and are not able to win any matches let alone dominate their opponents. The brunt of the pressure is on Pep Guardiola who seems to be down in the dumps with Manchester City's failing form. The Man City manager opened up on his team's poor form after Manchester City lost again in a 2-1 hammering by Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola Speaks Out On Man City's Poor Form

Manchester City’s stunning slump deepened after losing to Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park consigned the four-time defending champion to a ninth defeat in 12 games in a season that is unravelling. Pep Guardiola’s team has won just once during that run.

Pep Guardiola Speechless After String Of Poor Results

“We don’t have a defence for the results. They are not good,” Guardiola said.

Third-placed Arsenal closed the gap on league leader Liverpool to three points with a 5-1 win at Crystal Palace, but has played two games more.

City dropped to sixth in the standings, nine points below Liverpool, and has played two games more.

“It’s about what I can do with my people to get the results back and continue,” Guardiola said. “If there is a moment that I cannot overthink, it is right now. Try to be simple, stick to my principles and give certainty to the team.”