PSG DEFEAT Toulouse 3-0 At Home, Get Three Point Lead In Ligue 1 Standings After Win

Paris Saint Germain continued their perfect run of form in the French league as they won their home match against Toulouse at home. It was a labored win for PSG as they dominated the game but could not score till towards the end of the first half. As PSG got to scoring, they managed to put 3 goals past Toulouse to take home the three points in their Ligue 1 match. PSG need to carry this Ligue 1 form over to the Champions League as they are struggling in that tournament.

PSG Beat Toulouse 3-0 At Home

Paris Saint-Germain retained a six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after a labored 3-0 home win over Toulouse on Friday.

The defending champion dominated the first half but it took until the 35th minute to open the scoring.

Young Portuguese midfielder João Neves spun to meet a cross from the right and struck a superb half volley from just outside the box.

Lucas Beraldo got a second with six minutes remaining when he pounced on loose ball and fired home.

Vitinha made it 3-0 in stoppage time when he showed fine footwork inside the box to finish off a quick counterattack.

Toulouse Efforts In Vain As They Fail To Score Against PSG

The scoreline was harsh on Toulouse, which came into the game in a more even second half.

Only Vitinha’s last-gasp tackle stopped Zakaria Aboukhlal from equalizing after 69 minutes and then Shavy Babicka blazed over from close range a minute later when he should have hit the target.

The win was a confidence boost for Luis Enrique’s side ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League encounter at Bayern Munich.

PSG lies in 25th place in the 36-team Champions League table with one win in four matches and outside the playoff spots.