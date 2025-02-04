PSG vs Le Mans LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The French Cup Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

French giants Paris Saint Germain will take on Le Mans in their round of 16 match in the French Cup. Le Mans is a second division club in France which is looking to win the championship so that they can join the French top division, the Ligue 1. Paris Saint Germain are the heavyweights of French football and will be looking to put up a dominant performance against the much smaller club in their round of 16 match of the French Cup. Paris Saint Germain go into the match as favourites.

Where will PSG vs Le Mans French Cup match be played?

The French Cup match between PSG and Le Mans will take place at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in France.

When will PSG vs Le Mans French Cup match be played?

The French Cup match between PSG and Le Mans is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday 5th November at 1:40 AM IST.

How do I watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup in India?

The French Cup match between PSG and Le Mans will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming in India on the DAZN India website.

How to watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming in USA?

PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming in USA will take place on Fox Sports.

How to watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming in UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch PSG vs Le Mans French Cup live streaming on beIN Sports.

