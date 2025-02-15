Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 10:59 IST, February 15th 2025

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live Streaming In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Punjab FC | Image: ISL

Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will go head to head in their ISL match as both teams try and get one over each other. The two teams are currently closely placed on the ISL table with Punjab FC in ninth place and Chennaiyin FC in tenth. Only a matter of three points separate the two teams. Chennaiyin FC are coming off a win into this match as they look to get equal on points with Punjab FC. Punjab on the other hand will be looking to get the three points so they can climb higher. 

Where will Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. 

When will Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, 15th February 2025 at 5:00 PM IST.

Read More: ‘These Awards Are Unfair!’: Argentina ICON And WC Hero on Ballon D'Or

How to watch live broadcast of Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India. 

Read More: Barcelona Star Raphinha Praises Close Bond with Prodigy Lamine Yamal

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

Published 10:59 IST, February 15th 2025

Recommended

10 Devotees Heading to Maha Kumbh Killed After Car-Bus Collision
India News
When Will the World End? Here's What Isaac Newton's 1704 Prediction Says
Viral News
Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE
India News
Barack & Michelle Shut Divorce Buzz With Mushy Valentine's Day Posts
World News
IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Released at joaps.iitd.ac.in, Check Direct Link
Education News
119 Indian Immigrants Deported from US, to Land in Amritsar Today
India News
'PAK's Bubble Has Burst Ahead of CT 25': Former Cricketer SLAMS Rizwan
SportFit
Trump Reiterates Call on Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages Today
World News
Kolhapur Records 1st Death of GBS, Active Cases in Maha Rises to 207
India News
WATCH | Kohli BIGGER Star Than Babar in PAK? Viral Video is PROOF!
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: