Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live Streaming In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will go head to head in their ISL match as both teams try and get one over each other. The two teams are currently closely placed on the ISL table with Punjab FC in ninth place and Chennaiyin FC in tenth. Only a matter of three points separate the two teams. Chennaiyin FC are coming off a win into this match as they look to get equal on points with Punjab FC. Punjab on the other hand will be looking to get the three points so they can climb higher.

Where will Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

When will Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Saturday, 15th February 2025 at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

Read More: Barcelona Star Raphinha Praises Close Bond with Prodigy Lamine Yamal

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?