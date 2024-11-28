Real Madrid's Backbone Strained; Star Player Injured and Limping in 2-0 Loss to Liverpool in the UCL

In a dominant display, Liverpool won 2-0 against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League game at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister finished a nice one-two with Conor Bradley and opened the 52nd-minute score. From the penalty mark, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe had an opportunity to level but was sent away by custodian Caoimhin Kelleher's outstanding save when the French star failed to convert the penalty. Maintaining their flawless group stage record with five victories from five games, Liverpool clinched when Cody Gakpo headed in from a corner in the 76th minute.

Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid’s match against Liverpool

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was injured and substituted off in the second half of his team’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international pulled up sharply as he chased the ball and fell to ground, holding the back of his left leg after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

He was briefly treated by Madrid’s medical staff before instructions were sent to the bench to bring on a replacement and Dani Ceballos came on as a substitute in the 57th minute at Anfield.

Camavinga was able to walk off the field but limped as he made his way to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Camavinga sustained knee injuries last season that ruled him out for long periods of the campaign.

The loss left Madrid in danger of being eliminated at the first phase of the new-look Champions League.

The defending champion is 24th in the standings, which is the last playoff spot for the round of 16, with the top eight advancing automatically.

Madrid now has lost three of five games after defeats at Lille and at home to AC Milan. The record 15-time European champion has another tough trip next, at fifth-place Atalanta on Dec. 10. On the same date, Liverpool is at 30th-place Girona and looks to be cruising into the round of 16.