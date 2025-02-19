Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match In India, UK, & US?

Manchester City will be traveling to Madrid, Spain to add another chapter in the exciting UEFA Champions League rivalry. With both teams aiming for a spot in the Round of 16, City would face Real Madrid. Since one team would be eliminated from the European football competition, the stakes are high and the excitement is high. It's interesting to note that in their previous three encounters, the victor ultimately took home the Champions League trophy. Check out all the information you require prior to the match-up.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Know All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City live on TNT Sport and BBC

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In Australia?