Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:54 IST, November 27th 2024

Robert Lewandowski Joins Elite Champions League 100-Goal Club Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi

Robert Lewandowski has reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the third player in history to score 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League, joining icon CR7.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Robert Lewandowski | Image: AP

Matchday 5 saw FC Barcelona triumph handily 3-0 against Stade Brestois in their UEFA Champions League game. In the tenth minute, Robert Lewandowski started the score with a penalty, therefore establishing Barcelona's supremacy. Showcasing the team's offensive power, Dani Olmo increased the advantage in the 66th minute. Lewandowski netted his second goal in stoppage time to round off an amazing display. Barcelona, still pursuing top form in the league, dominated the game with 76% possession and launched 19 shots to Brest's 2.

Robert Lewandowski joins Ronaldo and Messi in Champions League 100-goal club

Robert Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players in Champions League history with 100 or more goals. But Erling Haaland is on a faster pace than anyone by boosting his total to 46 goals at age 24 on Tuesday.

Still, Haaland’s brace wasn’t enough for Manchester City in a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord that extended the Premier League champion’s winless streak to six matches.

Lewandowski’s early penalty kick started Barcelona off to a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Brest to move into second place in the new single-league format. The Poland striker added goal No. 101 in second-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo leads the all-time scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129. But neither Ronaldo nor Messi play in the Champions League anymore following moves to Saudi Arabia and the United States, respectively.

“It’s a nice number,” Lewandowski said. “In the past I didn’t think I could score more than 100 goals in the Champions League. I’m in good company alongside Cristiano and Messi.”

The 36-year-old Lewandowski required 125 matches to reach the century mark, two more than Messi (123) and 12 fewer than Ronaldo (137).
Barcelona also got a second-half score from Dani Olmo.

The top eight finishers in the standings advance directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a knockout playoffs round in February, while the bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

(AP)

Updated 07:54 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.