Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:49 IST, November 29th 2024

Ruben Amorim Gets WINNING Start In Europa League To Life At Man United

Ruben Amorim's debut at Old Trafford was a perfect one as Manchester United won their Europa League match 3-2 against Bodø/Glimt

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rasmus Hojlund | Image: AP

After drawing against Ipswich Town in their Premier League match, Ruben Amorim was still looking for his first win at Manchester United. Amorim finally got his win with Manchester United as the ‘Red Devils’ defeated Bodø/Glimt by a score of 3-2 in their Europa League match. It was also Ruben Amorim's home debut at the Old Trafford. The star of the match was Rasmus Hojlund who scored a brace to get United the win in the hard fought match. 

Hojlund Scored Two To Help Manchester United Win In Europa League 

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United fought back to beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday to give new manager Ruben Amorim a victory in his first game at Old Trafford.

Read More: Rio Ferdinand Makes Bold PL Title Predication Ahead Liverpool vs City

Hojlund also set up the opening goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho in the opening minute of the game, but United still had to stage a comeback in order to stay unbeaten in the competition with two victories and three draws.

“I see what what everybody sees: good moments, difficult moments,” Amorim told TNT Sports “There was some confusion in the end, trying to hold on to the result, but the lads did a great job. They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the things we have worked on in the last three days and we won.”

Hojlund Masterclass In Hard Fought Victory 

After the visitors took a 2-1 lead, Hojlund equalized just before halftime and then scored the winner five minutes into the second half from close range, tapping in a cross from Manuel Ugarte. 

After leaving Portuguese leader Sporting Lisbon to replace the fired Erik ten Hag as United manager, Amorim made his debut in charge of United in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in the English Premier League with Marcus Rashford scoring 81 seconds into the game. 

Read More: Pressure Growing On Struggling Nantes Ahead Of Trip To PSG

In the Europa League, the goal game even sooner.

Hojlund intercepted a back pass to goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to allow Garnacho to put United ahead in the fist minute.

Hakon Evjen equalized in the 19th minute with a perfectly directed first-time left-foot strike from the edge of the area and Philip Zinckernagel gave the Norwegian champion the lead, finishing off a fast counter after Tyrell Malacia failed to stop him. Malacia made his first senior appearance in 550 days and was substituted at halftime by Diogo Dalot.

Updated 07:49 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.