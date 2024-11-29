Ruben Amorim Gets WINNING Start In Europa League To Life At Man United

After drawing against Ipswich Town in their Premier League match, Ruben Amorim was still looking for his first win at Manchester United. Amorim finally got his win with Manchester United as the ‘Red Devils’ defeated Bodø/Glimt by a score of 3-2 in their Europa League match. It was also Ruben Amorim's home debut at the Old Trafford. The star of the match was Rasmus Hojlund who scored a brace to get United the win in the hard fought match.

Hojlund Scored Two To Help Manchester United Win In Europa League

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United fought back to beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday to give new manager Ruben Amorim a victory in his first game at Old Trafford.

Hojlund also set up the opening goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho in the opening minute of the game, but United still had to stage a comeback in order to stay unbeaten in the competition with two victories and three draws.

“I see what what everybody sees: good moments, difficult moments,” Amorim told TNT Sports “There was some confusion in the end, trying to hold on to the result, but the lads did a great job. They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the things we have worked on in the last three days and we won.”

Hojlund Masterclass In Hard Fought Victory

After the visitors took a 2-1 lead, Hojlund equalized just before halftime and then scored the winner five minutes into the second half from close range, tapping in a cross from Manuel Ugarte.

After leaving Portuguese leader Sporting Lisbon to replace the fired Erik ten Hag as United manager, Amorim made his debut in charge of United in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in the English Premier League with Marcus Rashford scoring 81 seconds into the game.

In the Europa League, the goal game even sooner.

Hojlund intercepted a back pass to goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to allow Garnacho to put United ahead in the fist minute.