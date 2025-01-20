'The Worst, Maybe, In The History': Ruben Amorim Gives Blunt Remarks On His Manchester United As Stats Support His Statement

Manchester United have been in a world of trouble over the past few seasons as their performances keep dropping further and further over time. Manchester United recently fired Erik ten Hag from the coach position and replaced him with Ruben Amorim. Amorim ever since he has taken charge has not been enjoying his time at Manchester United as the club's performances do not seem to improve even with a change of coach. The stats for the current Manchester United squad do not do them any good either.

Amorim Calls Current Man United The Worst In History

It has never been this bad at Manchester United.

Well, that’s the opinion of the club’s latest manager, anyway, with Ruben Amorim saying Sunday about his underperforming team: “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.”

It’s quite the claim.

After all, United is a record 20-time English champion, and one of the biggest sports teams and brands in the world.

Stats Don't Help Manchester United's Case

Here’s a look at some of the numbers behind Amorim’s comment, which came after a 3-1 loss to Brighton:

13th

Current position of United in the 20-team Premier League after 21 of 38 games. With 26 points, United is closer to the relegation zone than the European qualification places and on course for its lowest finish in the Premier League era (since 1992), which is eighth last year.

24

Number of points United is behind Premier League leader Liverpool, its great rival.

1893-94

The last time United had worse home form than this season, according to Premier League statistician Opta. The team has six losses from its first 12 league games at Old Trafford.

7

The number of losses in 15 games under Amorim since he took charge in November to replace Erik ten Hag.

20

Number of times United finished in the top two in the 26 full seasons under manager Alex Ferguson (1986-2013)

2

Number of times United has finished in the top two in the 11 full seasons since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. On both occasions, United was in second place.

10th

Amorim is the 10th manager — either permanent or interim — appointed by United since Ferguson’s retirement.

1974

The last time United was relegated from the first division of English soccer. The team won promotion the following season and has been in the top flight ever since.

$6.55 billion

The estimated worth of Man United, according to Forbes. That places the club in 14th place in Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports teams in its most recent ranking.