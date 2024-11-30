Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:56 IST, November 30th 2024

Ruud Van Nistelrooy Watches New Team Leicester Lose At Brentford; Kluivert Makes EPL History

The enormity of his task to keep the team in the English Premier League was something Ruud van Nistelrooy saw firsthand. Van Nistelrooy did not sit in the dugout during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Brentford; instead, he was seated in the stands.

Ruud van Nistelrooy sits in the stands during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford | Image: AP Photo

A day after being hired as Leicester manager , Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep the team in the English Premier League.

Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 on Saturday, with Van Nistelrooy sitting in the stands rather than in the dugout. He officially takes over as coach on Sunday after arriving as the replacement for the fired Steve Cooper .

Kevin Schade scored a hat trick and Yoane Wissa also netted for Brentford, which had to come from behind after Facunda Buonanotte’s 21st-minute opener.

Van Nistelrooy, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, will begin his first full-time managerial role in English soccer with Leicester in 16th place in the 20-team league and just one point above the relegation zone.

Some history was made when Justin Kluivert converted a trio of penalties — in the third, 18th and 74th minutes — for Bournemouth in its 4-2 win at Wolverhampton. That had never been achieved before in a league game.

Newcastle lost Sweden striker Alexander Isak to a hip injury midway through the first half and then its lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Daniel Munoz scored Palace's late equalizer after an own-goal by Marc Guehi.

Chris Wood smashed a penalty down the middle to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win at home to Ipswich.

Arsenal can move into second place by beating West Ham away in the late game.

Updated 22:56 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.