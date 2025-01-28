Saudi Club Al-Hilal Terminate Neymar's Contract After Mutual Consent, paves The Way For Brazilian Star's Santos FC Return

The biggest shake-up in Saudi Football has officially happened as one of Saudi football's most prominent clubs, Al Hilal, has let go of the striker who was once hailed as one of the world’s best players. The Saudi club have agreed to terminate Neymar Jr's contract after mutual consent among both parties. Neymar's exit from Al-Hilal has opened up huge possibilities, and all eyes would remain on the striker's next move.

Al-Hilal & Brazilian Striker Neymar Mutually Part Ways

Al-Hilal and Neymar Jr. officially called time on their association after it was revealed that both sides had agreed to terminate the contract with mutual consent. The details of the termination haven't been disclosed, it has opened tremendous opportunities for the 32-year-old Brazilian striker. Neymar was paid 90 million euros ($94 million) to join the Saudi team from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023. However, just a few months after joining Al-Hilal, Neymar suffered the most serious ACL injury of his career while on international duty.

Despite the injury, he remained part of the squad which clinched the Saudi League title last season. He only made seven appearances for the club, scoring one goal and dishing out two assists. Their contract was set to expire following Al-Hilal's participation in this year's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, which takes place from June 15 to July 13. However, both parties agreed to call it off early.

Brazil’s Neymar waves to fans during a training session in Cuiaba, Brazil | Image: AP Photo

"Al Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent. The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career," The club said in a statement posted on their social media profiles.

Neymar's Next Steps After Al-Hilal Seemingly Confirmed!

With Neymar's now being terminated, doors have opened for the Brazilian forward, and there could be huge possibilities waiting for him. While there are chances that he could follow Messi and join Inter Miami, his next destination is largely expected to be Santos. Neymar won six titles at Santos, including the Brazilian Cup in 2010 and the prestigious Copa Libertadores in 2011.

As per veteran journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar is expected to be back in Santos FC, after his agreement with Al Hilal was terminated. The striker would now travel for medical and other formalities to become a part of his boyhood football club.