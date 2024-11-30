The BEST Ever?: Cristiano Ronaldo Defies Age Shuts Haters With Blazing Brace In Al-Nassr vs Damac

On November 29, 2024, Al Nassr convincingly defeated Damac in the Saudi Pro League, and Cristiano Ronaldo once more shone. Opening the score with a penalty in the 17th minute, he added a second goal in the 79th minute so securing his team's place in the league. Abdelkader Bedrane for Damac in the 56th minute sent off a player; however, they battled courageously but couldn't find the back of the net. Al Nassr controlled possession, finishing with 61% and generating more possibilities with 16 shots total.

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics prove yet again he is not slowing down before he hits the 1,000-goal mark!

It all started when many doubted Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, yet his brace against Damac is so special that it shows the latter is not going to stop anytime soon. The Portuguese legend has now scored 20 goals, and 4 assists for club and country this season. He turns 40 in the next 2 months. One of the key facts that fans cannot miss is that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner who is the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport has 915 career goals so far; 452 goals have been scored since he turned 30!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals as Al-Nassr defeated Damac 2-0 and kept alive their Saudi Pro League title challenge on Friday.

The Portuguese star has yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Riyadh in 2022. He struck once in each half to ensure Al-Nassr stayed third, five points behind leader Al-Ittihad. Defending champion Al-Hilal was second.

Just over a third of the season has been played.

In the 16th minute, Ronaldo fired home from the penalty spot after Abdelkader Bedrane handled in the area.

The Algerian defender completed a miserable evening early in the second half when he was red-carded for a dangerous tackle.

With 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo netted from close range to seal the victory. The strike moved him into second place in the league goal-scoring standings with nine, one above Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad and three behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal.