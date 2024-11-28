'They can’t buy a win': Rio Ferdinand Makes Bold PL Title Predication Ahead Liverpool vs City Clash

Arne Slot's Liverpool is on a roll lately. The side is 8 points clear at the top in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. They have been consistent till now and Manchester City's sudden plummet has only bolstered their chances of lifting the league title. While not even half the season is in the books, but in a highly competitive league an 8-point advantage becomes too big a trail. The defending champions City however still have the belief going but to keep it afloat recovery is imperative. The clash of the titans Man City vs Liverpool is up next and it would be safe to state that should City lose at Anfield this Sunday then the title race would pretty much be done.

Rio Ferdinand Has His Money On Liverpool

Weighing in on the affairs former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has made a prediction and stated Liverpool as the favourite for the title.

"Before a ball is kicked at the weekend, if you had to put your money on anybody winning the league and the Champions League then L'pool would be your first bets, I’m sure right now. They’re favourites. I’m not saying they will but right now they will be favourites. That means there is confidence brimming here, you can feel there is an anticipation before a ball is even kicked in the stadium."

Also Read | David De Gea Is 34 But Making Saves Like He's 20

Liverpool Can Ride On The Momentum

Having attained a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, more optimism would be flowing among the Reds and this momentum could prove to be crucial when they will face City this weekend.