Published 22:46 IST, January 4th 2025

Thomas Tuchel begins scouting work for England and will be pleased with what he saw

Wearing a thick coat and a baseball cap, Thomas Tuchel got down to scouting work in his new role as England soccer coach.The German's first task? Watching Tottenham play Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel | Image: AP

Wearing a thick coat and a baseball cap, Thomas Tuchel got down to scouting work in his new role as England soccer coach.

The German's first task? Watching Tottenham play Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

He'll probably be pleased with what he saw.

Inside the first six minutes, two players likely to be in Tuchel's first squad got on the scoresheet — Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon shortly after.

Tuchel's contract officially started on Wednesday. He and his support team are due to visit St. George’s Park — England's training base and their main place of work — for the first time next week, when they will hold a series of introductory meetings with relevant members of staff.

Tuchel’s first matches in charge will be the World Cup qualifiers against Albania on March 21 and Latvia three days later. His contract with England runs through to the World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

Updated 22:46 IST, January 4th 2025

