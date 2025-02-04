Tottenham Finally Signs Admired French Forward Mathys Tel on Loan From Bayern

Highly rated French forward Mathys Tel joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich on Monday after falling out of favor at the German powerhouse.

The 19-year-old Tel was the subject of reported interest from clubs including Manchester United, Marseille and Chelsea. He's joined Spurs to the end of the season and the Premier League club has the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Spurs said the move was subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund previously said the club planned to keep the forward, whom he described as a “very important player.”

But Tel’s lack of playing time — just 14 appearances across all competitions and none for a full game — left Freund with few arguments against letting the player show his worth somewhere else.

Tel was 17 when Bayern signed the forward from French club Rennes for a reported fee of up to 30 million euros (then $30.6 million) in July 2022. He became Bayern’s youngest ever goal-scorer in a German Cup game that August aged 17 years, 126 days, breaking a record held by teammate Jamal Musiala.

Tel went on to score five goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances in his first season, then seven in 30 appearances last season. But he has struggled for playing time under new coach Vincent Kompany, who has preferred to play Musiala further forward when England star Harry Kane has been out.