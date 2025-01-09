Tottenham Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Provides Update After Worrying Injury Against Liverpool

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur declared himself “all good” after being carried off on a stretcher during the English League Cup semifinal against Liverpool.

Bentancur fell to the ground as a corner was being taken at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was treated by medical staff as he lay face down on the turf on Wednesday night.

After Spurs' 1-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals, manager Ange Postecoglou said the Uruguay international was conscious and taken to hospital.

The 27-year-old Bentancur later posted a picture on Instagram with his thumb up and a note that read: “All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!”

Why he was taken to hospital was not disclosed.