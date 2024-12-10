Search icon
Published 09:09 IST, December 10th 2024

Udinese Wins For First Time Since October While Extending Monza Winless Run To 8 Games

Lorenzo Lucca put Udinese ahead after six minutes but Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized for the home side two minutes into the second half.

Pedro Pereira | Image: AP

Udinese won for the first time since October on Monday, 2-1 over lowly Monza to end a five-game winless run and move into ninth spot in Serie A.

Lorenzo Lucca put Udinese ahead after six minutes but Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized for the home side two minutes into the second half.

However, Slovenian Jaka Bijol gave Udinese scored the 70th-minute winner that was harsh on Monza, which dominated for long spells, especially in the first half.

The result was Udinese’s first victory since Oct. 25 and lifted it one point above Empoli.

Monza’s misery, meanwhile, extended to an eighth straight winless game.

Only one Serie A team has scored fewer goals.

Updated 09:09 IST, December 10th 2024

