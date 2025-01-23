'We Could Not Cope': Upcoming Weeks Decisive For Manchester City Following 4-2 Loss To Paris Saint Germain In UCL

Manchester City are not having a good season so far in all of the competitions they are playing as there seems to be a massive drop in their form which has left them far from the lead in the English Premier League and almost out of the new format UEFA Champions League. Manchester City recently threw away a 2-0 lead against PSG as they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat. This has left them in a bad place in the UEFA Champions League and the upcoming weeks will decide their entire season.

Upcoming Weeks Decisive For Manchester City's Season

Pep Guardiola always knew it was too early to say the real Manchester City was back.

Sure, his team ended its unthinkable run of one win in 13 games by beating Leicester and West Ham unconvincingly in the Premier League. Then City smashed a combined 14 goals past Ipswich and fourth-tier Salford in a signal, to some, that the aura had returned.

Not to Guardiola. He could see his injury-ravaged defense was brittle, his aging midfield was easy to play through in midfield, and that the team was still badly missing its fulcrum — Rodri, the Ballon d’Or winner.

A trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League exposed all those weaknesses, and more.

City might be back in crisis after a 4-2 loss at PSG that Guardiola was powerless to stop on a rainy night the French capital.

“We could not cope,” he said.

Things could be about to get much, much worse.

Either side of a match against Club Brugge that City must win to avoid elimination from the Champions League, the beleaguered English champion has an extremely tough Premier League schedule: Chelsea on Saturday, then Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in a row.

That’s the other teams in the league’s top six — City is in fifth place — plus a bogey team in Tottenham.

That takes City to the start of March, by which time the club’s reputation may also be in tatters off the field, too.