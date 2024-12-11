Search icon
Published 10:49 IST, December 11th 2024

US Men To Play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 Soccer Friendly in Orlando

The U.S. men’s national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino and first assistant coach Jesus Perez stand for international friendly soccer match against Panama | Image: AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

The U.S. men’s national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Tuesday, will follow a match against Venezuela on Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The games are not on FIFA international fixture dates and will rely heavily on players from Major League Soccer.

 

Updated 10:49 IST, December 11th 2024

