'We Can Do Something': Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Big Hint On His Much-Awaited Return To Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun. Despite hitting the late thirties, the Portuguese star hasn't shown any kind of restraints and has been the main source of goals for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract extension as he is set to earn to the tune of 3.8 million Euros per week if he puts pen to paper on this deal.

The former Manchester United forward has been linked with a return to Europe, with Real Madrid being the potential destination as per various reports. The Portuguese star, who turned 40 on Wednesday, doesn't rule out the chance of his return to his former stomping ground.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Real Madrid?

As quoted via MARCA the 40-year-old told El Chiringuito, 'One day maybe. I don’t rule it [a return] out. I left a legacy there, a nice mark there. Maybe at the end of my career, we can do something cool, with 80,000 people.

‘I wanted a different stage, my stage was closed. I wanted a different motivation. It didn’t wear me out, it was something I told the president, he agreed that I could leave.’

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Florentino Perez

Ronaldo also highlighted the reason why he left Los Blancos for Juventus 10 years ago.

he further added, ‘We were in a negotiation phase and he didn’t behave so well with me, I understand because he always does it like that and I couldn’t go back, because I gave my word to Juve and the president wanted to go back. “But I appreciate Florentino very much, he is a serious person, who treated me well and we won many things together.'