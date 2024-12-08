Search icon
Published 11:24 IST, December 8th 2024

'Michail Is Conscious': West Ham Provide Update On Antonio After Player Was Involved In Accident

Premier League club West Ham provided an update on Michail Antonio after the player was involved in a road accident on Saturday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Michail Antonio | Image: AP

Premier League footballer and West Ham star Michail Antonio was involved in a road accident which has landed the footballer in the hospital. The star was involved in the accident on Saturday and is now in a stable condition according to the club. The 34-year old Antonio has played 14 matches in this season during which he has scored, 1 goal and provided 1 assist. West Ham have provided an update on Michail Antonio and his condition.  

West Ham Provide Update On Michail Antonio After Road Accident 

West Ham forward Michail Antonio was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident on Saturday.

West Ham added the 34-year-old player was in a stable condition after the incident in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital,” the Premier League club said in a statement. “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. 

Read More: Pep Guardiola's Man City Stumbles in Draw Against Crystal Palace in EPL

“The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Image Of Damaged Ferrari Go Viral On Social Media Following Crash 

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media on Saturday. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident. 

Read More: Bayern Not Feeling Kane's Absence As Musiala Scores Brace In 4-2 Win

Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

West Ham doesn’t have a league game until Monday. Prayers and wishes have flown in from all parts of the world for the West Ham footballer. 

(With Inputs From AP)

Updated 11:24 IST, December 8th 2024

