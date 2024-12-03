Search icon
Published 23:35 IST, December 3rd 2024

Women’s World Cup-winning Coach Jill Ellis Takes Full-time Leadership Job At FIFA

Two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis has taken a full-time job with FIFA as its chief football officer.

Jill Ellis waves to the crowd as she leaves the field after an international friendly soccer match between the United States and South Korea in Chicago | Image: AP Photo

Two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis took a full-time job with FIFA as its chief football officer on Tuesday.

Ellis will continue to work alongside Arsène Wenger, FIFA chief of global football development, in a partnership they started in 2021 when she led the governing body’s technical advisory group for women’s soccer.

Ellis led the United States to back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2019. She and former Arsenal coach Wenger promoted FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s campaign to double the number of World Cups by playing them every two years instead of four. That project was resisted by European and South American soccer officials and soon dropped.

“The creation of the chief football officer position underscores FIFA’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accessible global football community, ensuring that football remains a sport for all,” the governing body said.

Ellis has been president of the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League and her departure was announced on Tuesday.

“Under Jill’s leadership, the Wave set a standard of excellence as an expansion club in the NWSL,” club owner Lauren Leichtman said in a statement.

Updated 23:35 IST, December 3rd 2024

