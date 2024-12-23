Search icon
Published 22:00 IST, December 23rd 2024

World Cup Winner Alessandro Nesta Fired By Last-place Serie A Club Monza

Last-place Monza fired World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta on Monday after leading the team to just one victory in 17 Serie A games.

Alessandro Nesta gestures during the Serie A soccer match between AC Monza and Juventus at U-Power Stadium in Monza | Image: AP Photo

World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta was fired by last-place Monza on Monday after coaching the club to only one win in 17 Serie A matches.

Monza made the announcement a day after losing 2-1 at home by Juventus.

Nesta was hired by Monza in June and the team’s only league win this season was a 3-0 victory at Hellas Verona in October.

Nesta was a defender on the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup and played for Lazio and AC Milan. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Monza did not immediately name a replacement for Nesta.

Monza visits Parma on Sunday.

Updated 22:00 IST, December 23rd 2024

