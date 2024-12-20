Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:54 IST, December 20th 2024

20-year-old Isack Hadjar To Fill Lawson's Seat At Formula 1 Team RB For 2025 Season

Isack Hadjar, 20, has been signed by Red Bull's Formula 1 team for the upcoming season. The Frenchman, who took the spot left empty by new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, will work alongside Yuki Tsunoda at RB.

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar of France prepares during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit | Image: AP Photo

Racing Bulls, the junior Formula 1 team of Red Bull, announced Friday it has signed 20-year-old driver Isack Hadjar for next season.

The Frenchman will team up with Yuki Tsunoda at RB after filling the seat left vacant by new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

The announcement made by RB came a day after Red Bull promoted Lawson to drive alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 feeder series this season.

He told the RB website that he will look forward to the “huge learning curve” ahead of him.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world,” he said. “It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.”

RB finished eighth in the constructors championship in 2024.

Updated 17:54 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.