Published 12:28 IST, November 30th 2024

'He'll Bring A Lot To The Table': Alex Albon Makes Feelings About New Teammate Carlos Sainz Clear

F1 driver Alex Albon opened up on his feelings as he will be getting Carlos Sainz as a teammate from next year.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz | Image: AP

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's time with the Italy based team is coming to an end in two races time. Carlos Sainz will be joining Williams at the start of next season. At Williams, Carlos Sainz will be teaming up with Alex Albon. Carlos Sainz had one of the best stints of his career at Ferrari as he won several races and podiums at the team. Currently Sainz and Leclerc are going for the Constructors Championship and it could be the perfect way for Carlos Sainz to bid farewell to Ferrari. 

Alex Albon Makes Feelings About Carlos Sainz Joining Williams Clear 

In a video shared by an X user, Alex Albon was seen sharing his feelins about what the Spanish driver can expect when he joins Williams. 

Read More: Qatar Grand Prix LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Formula 1 LIVE?

"Truthfully, not too much. I wish I could say more, but I think, obviously, once Abu Dhabi happens, firstly, I'll be very keen to hear his feedback on the car, doing the test, see where his head's at compared to at Ferrari. I think, obviously, he'll have a very fresh mind of driving the Ferrari and then coming into Williams, where are our strengths, where are weaknesses? I think that's honestly one of the things that I'm looking forward to most with Carlos joining," said Alex Albon.  

‘Coming From A Team Like Ferrari…’: Alex Albon On Carlos Sainz 

In the interaction shared by the X user, Alex Albon further added that it will be nice to have someone fresher than him coming into the Williams team.  

Read More: George Russel Launches Scathing Attack On FIA As Key Personnel Leave

"I've spent now three years at Williams and it's nice to almost have someone a little bit fresher than me. Coming from a team like Ferrari, I'm sure he'll bring a lot to the table," he added. 

Carlos Sainz will be in action for Ferrari at the Qatar Grand Prix on 1st December, 2024. 

Updated 12:28 IST, November 30th 2024

