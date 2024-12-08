Victory For Lando Norris At Abu Dhabi GP! McLaren Win 1st Constructors Title Of The 21st Century

The Final race of the Formula 1 2024 Calendar, which was filled with chaos, drama, and emotions, has officially concluded in Abu Dhabi. The Yas Marina Circuit served for the final F1 race as three teams were in a tight-knit contest for the championship title. In the end, it was Lando Norris who did the trick for McLaren as he secured a dominant win at the Abu Dhabi GP.

McLaren Secure 1st Constructors Championship Win Since 1998 After Lando Norris Wins Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris has claimed victory on F1's season-ending race, the Abu Dhabi GP. Norris' win has helped McLaren secure their first F1 Constructors Championship title since 1998, marking their first in the 21st century. Ferrari finished with a double podium as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc stood at the number two and three spot at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton, who drove for the last time with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, stood fourth at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. George Russell was just behind Hamilton at number five, while Max Verstappen stood at sixth. The Dutch Red Bull driver secured his fourth successive drivers’ title after winning the Las Vegas GP.

“It feels incredible. Not for myself. For the whole team. They have done an incredible job… to end the season like this is perfect. For us to win a constructor’s after 26 years is pretty special. Me and Zak already said we are going to get absolutely hammered tonight. I’m excited. We will celebrate… I made my mistakes this year, but I’ve learned a lot… I’m happy now but I’m excited to get next year going,” race winner Lando Norris said after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

From the left, third-placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, first-placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, McLaren team principal Zak Brown, and second-placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain stand on the podium after the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Image: AP Photo

Chaos began right from the beginning of the race after Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri collided on turn one. Both of them crashed in the first lap itself, leading to Verstappen receiving a 10-second time penalty. The F1 drivers championship winner has to settle for P6 after he served the penalty time in the pit stop.

Several other drivers completed their last race with their respective teams in Abu Dhabi as Valtteri Bottas raced for Kick Sauber, but he could not finish the race after he had to retire his car. Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz also had a spectacular race with Ferrari before heading to Williams Racing as he finished at P2.