Chinese Grand Prix Gets Five-year Extension From Formula 1, Race In Shanghai Until 2030

Formula 1 has today announced a five-year extension with the Chinese Grand Prix that will see the Shanghai International Circuit remain on the calendar through the 2030 season.

The extension follows Formula 1’s successful return to China in 2024 after a five-year absence, where 200,000 passionate fans attended the race to see Max Verstappen take victory in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

In the 20 years since its first race, the 5.45km Shanghai International Circuit has established itself as a favourite of drivers and fans alike. The drivers relish the unique challenge the circuit provides, including the ever-tightening Turns 1 and 2, and high g-force Turns 7 and 8, and fans come to enjoy incredible racing and the vibrant culture of the city of Shanghai. Since Rubens Barrichello’s victory in the inaugural race, the Chinese Grand Prix has seen nine other winners, including six victories from Lewis Hamilton and two from Fernando Alonso from the current grid.

This extension marks Formula 1’s continued growth in China as the sport’s popularity and audience continue to increase. The sport has seen its fanbase in China climb to over 150 million, with more than half of this group starting to follow Formula 1 in the last four years, and 50% being women. This growth is seen across all metrics, including TV viewership, with 2024 TV audiences up 39% versus the 2023 season average, and online where Formula 1’s following on Chinese social media channels has grown by over 1 million in 2024, with a combined following of 4.4 million across Weibo, WeChat, Toutiao, and Douyin.

The FORMULA 1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 will be the second round on the 2025 calendar, taking place 21-23 March, and will host the first F1 Sprint event of the season and the first round of F1 Academy.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year. Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years. I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”

Guo Jianfei, Chairman of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd., the promoter of the Chinese Grand Prix, said: "For many years, Jiushi Group and our subsidiary, Juss Sports, have always adhered to our original intention to strive for the excellence in event organization, and this renewal is a testament to that. It is excellent news for fans in China and is a perfect platform to showcase Shanghai to the world as millions tune in on TV globally. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with all partners, further strengthen our engagement with international audiences through the event platform, consistently improve the event quality, and better present the city charm of Shanghai.