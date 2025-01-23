Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:18 IST, January 23rd 2025

F1 Drivers Could Be Suspended For Swearing Or Political Statements Under New Rules

Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new rules from the series' governing body, the FIA.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Drivers with their F1 cars start for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary | Image: AP Photo

Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new rules from the series' governing body, the FIA.

That could deepen a rift with the drivers, who criticized the FIA last year after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were punished for swearing in FIA news conferences.

These measures published by the FIA on Wednesday apply to “misconduct,” which is defined by the FIA as including both offensive language and physical assault, or for acts deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA and auto racing in general.

Similar punishments also apply for “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA" without written approval in advance.

The new regulations are labeled as a “guideline to assist stewards” on punishments and fines starting from 40,000 euros ($41,600) for an F1 driver's first offense. The standard fine is 10,000 euros but punishments for F1 drivers are multiplied by four.

The suggested fine doubles for a second offense, along with a suspended one-month ban. A third offense within a two-year period carries a proposed fine of 120,000 euros ($125,000) for an F1 driver, a one-month ban and the loss of an unspecified number of championship points.

In cases involving political, religious or personal statements, the FIA regulations also specify the stewards should demand a “public apology and repudiation of comments.”

Updated 23:18 IST, January 23rd 2025

Recommended

Thailand's Gold Medalist Boxer Jailed For Sexual Assault Of A Minor
SportFit
Foreign Secretary to Travel China For 2-Day Visit | LIVE
India News
Sehwag And Wife Aarti Likely To End Marriage After 20 Years: REPORT
SportFit
Djokovic vs Zverev Live Streaming: Check Out Details For AO25 Match
SportFit
Guy In CCTV Not My Son: Saif Ali Khan Attacker's Father Tells Republic
Entertainment News
Chahal's Video Call Post Unfolds New Drama, Re-Ignites Divorce Speculati
SportFit
Usha Uthup’s 'Kanjivaram' Sneakers Turn Heads at Republic Women's Summit
Entertainment News
Many Countries Have Shown Interest in Vande Bharat Train, Says Vaishnaw
India News
Upcoming Weeks Decisive For Man City Following 4-2 Loss To PSG In UCL
SportFit
Wanted To Dodge Cops? Why Kareena Left Saif Alone After Stabbing
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: